Third-party app causes concern over power usage despite ongoing outage

“Thank you for contacting Southside Electric Cooperative with your question. Unfortunately, Smart Hub cannot identify a power outage, so it just estimates the usage for that day. You will usually see a one to two day delay when that happens. Smart Hub is just an information/payment app, we do not use it to create your bill. For billing purposes, your meter sends daily usage information back to our Customer Information System (CIS) around midnight. So the last billing reading currently on your account will be for the midnight hour prior to you losing power. Once your power is restored, your meter will send us an update at the next midnight hour and any usage you had up to the time you lost power will be reported for billing. However, Smart Hub will still display the estimate for historical readings. My apology for the confusion. If I can answer any additional information about this issue, please let me know.”