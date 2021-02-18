Stafford County Fire and Rescue get peer support canine

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County Fire and Rescue got its first peer support canine that was placed with his handler on Wednesday.
The dog, Larry, will be a resource for “department personnel experiencing work-related stress or trauma.”
“Larry is a two-year-old yellow lab who was trained by volunteers with First Responder K-9 (FRK9). FRK9 is a local company that trains purpose bred dogs to first responders with PTSD, TBIs and other disabilities as well as first responder agencies as service dogs or peer support dogs,” a release said.
Larry will live full-time with his handler.
“I am really looking forward to serving the department in this capacity, to be able to support my brothers and sisters in tough times with the help of Larry,” said Technician Stocker, Larry’s handler. “I am honored to be his handler.”
“We are excited to partner with FRK9 on this important initiative. Firefighter mental health is a key component of overall health, and we know that Larry will be a tremendous benefit to our department,” said Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello. “We look forward to watching this program grow.”
