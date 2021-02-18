Something in the Water Festival canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Beach’s Something in the Water Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to WAVY, the cancellation was confirmed by sources within the festival’s leadership team.
The festival, created by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, was a huge success when it started in 2019.
The event was scrapped last year about a month before it was set to take place.
This year’s Something in the Water was scheduled to take place April 23-25, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.