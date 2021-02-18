Something in the Water Festival canceled due to COVID-19

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Beach’s Something in the Water Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WAVY, the cancellation was confirmed by sources within the festival’s leadership team.

The festival, created by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, was a huge success when it started in 2019.

The event was scrapped last year about a month before it was set to take place.

This year’s Something in the Water was scheduled to take place April 23-25, 2021.

