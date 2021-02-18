Schools, offices closed in Chesterfield Friday | Students will have asynchronous learning day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the inclement weather, schools and offices in Chesterfield County will be closed on Feb. 19. All students will have asynchronous learning day Friday.
Asynchronous learning opportunities have been/will be provided by a student’s teacher(s).
Staff will also be working remotely on Feb. 19. Meals distribution sites for students will resume on Feb. 23.
The Chesterfield Food Bank has meal service options for Chesterfield County residents on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.
