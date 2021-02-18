Police: Man charged in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man has been charged after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover on I-95.
At 9:46 a.m. on Feb. 18, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at the 88mile marker.
According to the investigation, a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer was headed north on I-95 in the center right lane when it ran off the road to the left and came to rest in the median facing south.
The driver, Richard Anderson, 27, of Milledgeville Georgia, was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injury.
Anderson was charged with reckless driving, too fast for conditions, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
