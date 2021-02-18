Petersburg students to have choice of virtual, in-person learning

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Schools will be letting families choose whether they want to stay virtual or return to learning in-person.
A spokesperson for the division said out of more than 1,500 survey responses 76 percent expressed an interest in staying virtual while 24 percent would rather be in-person.
Registration for families to choose will begin on Feb. 22.
Those in grades PreK-5th who do choose to go back in person will return on March 17 while those in 6-12th grades will return on April 12.
The last day of in-person and virtual learning will be June 18.
