Petersburg students to have choice of virtual, in-person learning
Petersburg City Public Schools (Source: Petersburg City Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:36 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Schools will be letting families choose whether they want to stay virtual or return to learning in-person.

A spokesperson for the division said out of more than 1,500 survey responses 76 percent expressed an interest in staying virtual while 24 percent would rather be in-person.

Registration for families to choose will begin on Feb. 22.

Those in grades PreK-5th who do choose to go back in person will return on March 17 while those in 6-12th grades will return on April 12.

The last day of in-person and virtual learning will be June 18.

