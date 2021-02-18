Overnight warming center to open as thousands remain without power in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 5,000 people in Dinwiddie were already without power before winter’s wrath arrived once again Thursday through Friday. Now, the county is opening an overnight warming shelter for people in need.
Dinwiddie was hit really bad from the last storm - nearly the entire county lost power.
According to a county administrator, the number of outages in the area was historic; 98% of the county experienced outages.
The priority earlier in the week was to remove debris to make roadways passable.
Due to the continued power outages, the county will open charging/water stations around Dinwiddie on Friday. The following sites will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19:
- Dinwiddie Fire Station - 13506 Boydton Plank Road
- Ford Fire Station - 13402 Cox Road
- McKenney Fire Station - 10507 Doyle Blvd
The sites will be open until 5 p.m.
Residents will need to bring their own charges and water containers. No bottled water will be available.
And starting at 3 p.m., an overnight shelter will be located at Dinwiddie Elementary School at 13811 Boydton Plank Rd.
Shelter parking is located in the lot facing Carson Road. This is also the entrance that will be used for the shelter.
Residents using the shelter should bring the following:
- Medication
- Chargers for electronic devices
- Personal bedding (if desired)
- Hygiene supplies
- Any items required for the care of babies/children (diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, etc.).
COVID-19 protocol will be in place to include temperature checks prior to admission, masks, and social distancing inside the shelter at all times.
For more information and updates, visit the county’s website, Facebook page or other local media outlets.
People with pets may take them to Dinwiddie County Animal Shelter located at 10903 Wheelers Pond Rd., DeWitt, VA. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Make sure you bring the pet’s immunization records when you go.
