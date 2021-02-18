No injuries reported in early morning Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say no injuries were reported in a Richmond fire that occurred Thursday morning.
Crews arrived at 3062 Hull Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, February 18 ,for the report of a structure fire.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building and ended up spreading to the roof.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in cold and wet conditions.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
