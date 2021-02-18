MLB announces full 2021 schedule for Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 schedule for the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been announced.
The Flying Squirrels will start their eleventh season at The Diamond on May 4.
The schedule includes 10 home series, each consisting of six games beginning on Tuesdays and closing on Sundays.
The home portion of the Flying Squirrels’ schedule closes on Sept. 12 against the Akron RubberDucks.
Home game dates include:
- May 4-9
- May 18-23
- June 1-6
- June 8-13
- June 29-July 4
- July 13-18
- July 27-August 1
- August 3-8
- August 17-22
- September 7-12
The Flying Squirrels will also play 60 road games across 10 series.
Information for game times and ticket details will be announced at a later date.
