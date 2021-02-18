1 injured in Petersburg fire

1 injured in Petersburg fire
Fire (Source: MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:31 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a fire that happened Wednesday evening in Petersburg.

Crews were called for a structure fire in the 1600 block of Pine View Circle around 8:17 p.m.

Firefighters were on scene a few minutes later where they saw heavy fire in the rear of the building.

The fire was under control shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Fire officials said one adult had non-life-threatening injuries, and that the building was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.