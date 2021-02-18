1 injured in Petersburg fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a fire that happened Wednesday evening in Petersburg.
Crews were called for a structure fire in the 1600 block of Pine View Circle around 8:17 p.m.
Firefighters were on scene a few minutes later where they saw heavy fire in the rear of the building.
The fire was under control shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Fire officials said one adult had non-life-threatening injuries, and that the building was severely damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
