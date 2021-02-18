Hopewell boys punch ticket to state title game

Wednesday's high school state semifinals
By Marc Davis | February 17, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:07 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Elvin Edmonds scored 30 points and Hopewell dominated from wire to wire as the Blue Devils downed Independence, 71-44, in the Class 3 boys state semifinal on Wednesday.

Hopewell will travel to Abingdon on Saturday for the state championship game.

Here are other scores from Wednesday’s state semifinal action:

Boys:

Class 5- Green Run 64, L.C. Bird 50

Class 2- East Rockingham 85, King William 60

Girls:

Class 6- Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42

Class 5- Princess Anne 71, L.C. Bird 30

Class 4- Louisa 63, Grafton 49

Class3- George Mason 73, New Kent 29

Class 2- Luray 70, King William 19

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.