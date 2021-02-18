Hopewell boys punch ticket to state title game

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Elvin Edmonds scored 30 points and Hopewell dominated from wire to wire as the Blue Devils downed Independence, 71-44, in the Class 3 boys state semifinal on Wednesday.
Hopewell will travel to Abingdon on Saturday for the state championship game.
Here are other scores from Wednesday’s state semifinal action:
Boys:
Class 5- Green Run 64, L.C. Bird 50
Class 2- East Rockingham 85, King William 60
Girls:
Class 6- Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42
Class 5- Princess Anne 71, L.C. Bird 30
Class 4- Louisa 63, Grafton 49
Class3- George Mason 73, New Kent 29
Class 2- Luray 70, King William 19
