Henrico residence struck with gunfire leaves man injured

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been injured after shots were fired, hitting a residence in Henrico County.
On Feb. 17, around 12:30 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the area of East Nine Mile Road and Garland Avenue for the report of a shooting.
After arriving onto the scene, officers say they noticed shots had been fired and a residence was struck during the shooting.
One man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Noah at 804-501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
