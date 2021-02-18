GRTC to resume service Friday after suspending operations Thursday due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC said it will operate on normal routes Friday and start on time after it suspended service Thursday due to weather.
While GRTC plans to resume normal service on Friday, riders should prepare for service delays, especially in the morning.
“GRTC will be monitoring conditions and may require detours on certain routes, including from tree damage or low-hanging power lines blocking roads. If Snow Routes are needed, GRTC will update the public,” GRTC said.
GRTC announced via Twitter that services would be suspended immediately due to weather and road conditions Thursday. Pulse services were suspended.
CARE customers who began service at 9 a.m. were returned home.
Customers can check for service updates online, or by hearing the updated recording at 804-358-GRTC.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.