Flying Squirrels tickets are here: Check schedule, game times

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab your popcorn and baseball caps, the 2021 schedule for the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been announced.
The Flying Squirrels will start their eleventh season at The Diamond on May 4 with tickets going on sale April 19 at 9 a.m.
- To buy tickets, visit this website, call 814-359-3866 or visit the ticket office at The Diamond.
The schedule includes 10 home series, each consisting of six games beginning on Tuesdays and closing on Sundays.
- Most Tuesday through Friday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Two exceptions: Wednesday, June 2 and Wednesday, July 28, will start at 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m.
- Saturday games will begin at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.
- Sunday games through June 13 will start at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at noon. From July 18 through Sept. 12, Sunday home games will start at 5:05 p.m.
The 2021 season is full of theme nights, firework shows and plenty of prize giveaways.
Theme nights:
- May 4 - Opening Night
- May 9 - Mother’s Day celebration
- June 2 - Business person’s special (12:05 p.m. start)
- June 3 - Peanut-free game
- July 3 - Independence Weekend celebration and dueling fireworks
- July 4 - Independence Day celebration and dueling fireworks
- July 16-17 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend - The weekend serves to honor and recognize the members of the Richmond 34, whose sit-in protest influenced the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
- July 28 - Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. start)
- July 31 - Military Appreciation Night
- August 7 - Faith Night No. 1
- August 19 - Faith Night No. 2
- August 22 - Field of Greens Night (food allergy awareness)
- September 9 - Pride Night
- September 12 - Fan Appreciation Day
Firework nights:
- May 4, 8 and 20
- June 3 and 10
- July 3, 4, 17 and 31
- August 7, 19 and 21
- September 11
Prizes:
- Bobblehead giveaways: May 21, June 1, July 27 and Aug. 17
- Adult shirt giveaways: June 4, July 13 and July 16
- Adult headwear giveaways: July 2, Sept. 7 and Sept. 10
- Copa giveaways: May 7, May 21, June 11, July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20
- Youth giveaways: May 23, June 6, Aug. 1, Aug. 6
- Jersey auctions: June 12, July 16-17, Aug. 21
The Flying Squirrels will play 60 road games across 10 series. The home portion of the Flying Squirrels’ schedule closes on Sept. 12 against the Akron RubberDucks.
To view the Flying Squirrels’ full schedule, visit this website.
