First Alert Weather Day: Widespread outages, travel impacts expected as another ice storm slams area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crippling ice storm is expected Thursday across much of Central and Southern Virginia.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Friday morning to cover the freezing rain threat along with a little snow and sleet at the start of the storm.
Unfortunately many areas are still trying to recover from a historic ice storm in portions of Central VA from this past Saturday, and this storm is likely to bring more widespread power outages.
The snow and sleet is expected to begin from 2 to 5 AM Thursday and change to freezing rain (mixing with sleet at times), which will last all morning. Road conditions will deteriorate during the morning with this system.
Here’s a look at the precipitation type forecast Thursday morning. A brief shot of snow and sleet for areas north and northwest of Richmond are likely. We could see near an inch of snow and sleet in Richmond and a few inches of snow possible north and northwest of Richmond to start.
Then the predominate precipitation type turns to freezing rain by sunrise morning and holds through late morning. Freezing drizzle is then likely the rest of the afternoon.
We have seen ice this past Saturday, rain again Monday evening and this round of precipitation which could lead to some flooding across our area. We will need to monitor that as well. Many rivers are at flood stage NOW, and could rise more depending on how much rain/freezing rain we get.
Some mixing with sleet will be likely with freezing rain during the morning, especially west and northwest of RIC. We have a high level of concern that power could go out in many places again. Please prepare now.
Here is the breakdown of our ice totals. Notice the area highlighted in the black line. This area could near 3/4″ of ice in some spots.
Freezing rain will lighten up as we go into the afternoon as freezing drizzle/mist. Even with precipitation lightening during the day, additional power outages will be a concern.
There’s increasing concern for some light freezing drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning which could lead to slick spots early Friday morning. There will be some melting Friday afternoon, but it turns colder for Friday night.
The weekend looks COLD, so anyone who loses power will have to prepare for the inside of their house to turn colder this weekend.
