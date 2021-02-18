Fire devastates Henrico home ahead of ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire tore through a Henrico home early Thursday morning, leaving most of it a charred mess.
Fire crews were called to the home on Point Hollow Drive just after 1:30 a.m. By the time they arrived, heavy flames were coming from the front and side of the home.
All four adults inside had already made it out safely - one of them spotted the flames and was able to alert the rest in time.
Officials called the fire a “9 out of 10″ in terms of how bad it was; the roof collapsed and walls burned through.
The fire is now under control and Henrico Fire Marshals are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. At this point, they say it is not weather-related.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.