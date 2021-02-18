Deputies search for man suspected of passing counterfeit bills

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of passing counterfeit bills.
Deputies were called to a business in the 8100 block of Atlee Road for the report of a person passing counterfeit $20 bills on Jan. 5. A short time later, deputies were called to a similar incident in the 8300 block of Meadowbridge Road.
Officials said the two businesses are within walking distance of each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
