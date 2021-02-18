Crater Health District postpones two vaccine clinics due to weather

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District announced vaccine clinics have been postponed due to the weather.
The Dinwiddie site and Mass Vaccination Clinic site clinics will be rescheduled to Feb. 25.
Patients will keep the same appointment time and location.
Anyone with appointments for the event on Feb. 19, will receive a notification either via email or by phone informing them that the event has been postponed but their appointment time will transfer to the new date once that date is finalized.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.