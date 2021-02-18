Chesterfield’s Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition Program postponed

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition Program is being postponed due to travel concerns for the event speakers.
The program will now be held on Tuesday, March 2 at 8 a.m. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 19.
The program will be held virtually and members of the public are welcome to watch the program on Chesterfield’s YouTube Channel and on Comcast Channel 98 or Verizon Channel 28.
No pre-registration is required.
