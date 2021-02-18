Boil water advisory remains in effect for Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9,000 people in Hopewell are still being asked to boil their water, four days after that massive power failure at the city’s water plant.
Residents are being asked to boil their water for a least a minute before cooking or drinking.
There is no word yet on when that advisory will be lifted.
Barry Suits, President of Virginia American Water, said they have to follow health department protocols.
”The regulations are really designed around the health and safety concerns of our customers, and so we have to test that water to assure there aren’t anything in it that could be harmful,” Suits said.
The city handed out bottled water to affected residents the past three days. Thursday’s distribution was canceled because of the weather.
Officials have not said yet if the distribution will resume Friday.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.