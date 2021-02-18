Boil water advisory lifted in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia American Water has lifted the boil advisory for customers in Hopewell.
According to the water company, results from bacteria samples taken from the water system “met all state and federal water quality standards.”
“Customers no longer need to boil their water, but they should flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains,” the company said in a release.
Prior to using for drinking or cooking using these guidelines:
- Run a cold water faucet in your home for 3-5 minutes.
- To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual.
- Run drinking water fountains for one minute at the highest flow rate possible.
Previously, about 9,500 customers in the area had been asked to boil their water for four days after a massive power failure at the city’s water plant.
The city handed out bottled water to affected residents the past three days. Thursday’s distribution was canceled because of the weather.
“We thank our customers for their cooperation throughout this issue,” said Barry Suits, president, Virginia American Water in a release. “I also want to thank the dedicated employees of Virginia American Water and American Water who have been working tirelessly to restore service for customers.”
