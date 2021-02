Help to identify this female suspect involved in a larceny and assault at 900 Walmart Way in Chesterfield County.



If you can help identify this suspect, call Crime Solvers 804-748-0660 or click https://t.co/iyEjXPX6WY to submit a tip. @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @RTDNEWS @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/DXzCDb8D0a