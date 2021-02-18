AAA ready for more calls during wintry weather

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - With hundreds of accidents reported by Virginia State Police on highways in Virginia, AAA is reminding people to stay home.
As of 4 p.m., Virginia State Police have responded to 385 crashes on highways throughout Virginia. A majority of these crashes happened in the Richmond division, which reported 94 crashes.
Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA, says their service calls were light on Thursday. However, he says they had more calls for extractions.
“We did see a few more of those today than what we would see on a day where there’s not winter weather or rain coming through,” Dean said. “Overall, it’s been a fairly light day with all things considered.”
Dean says they have tow trucks and other service cars ready to help. He says they’re ready to take more calls as the temperature drop overnight.
“If they’re feeling a little bit more adventurous and want to get out tomorrow, we’ll be staffed up,” he said. “We’ll be prepared for whatever comes our way once again tomorrow, but we’re hoping it’s an easy day again.”
All Virginia State Police troopers will be working overnight into Friday. Police are urging everyone to stay home as the roads become slick.
