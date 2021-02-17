Water partially restored in Hopewell; Customers advised to continue boiling water, limiting use

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia American Water announced water in Hopewell has been partially restored, however, customers should continue to conserve and boil water before consumption until further notice.
Virginia American Water says they do not have a specific time when water service will be fully restored to all customers.
As customers start to receive water in their taps today, there may be air pockets or some discoloration. This is expected and will clear as water service continues to be fully restored.
The company will be providing bottled water distribution on Feb. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Patrick Copeland Elementary School located at 400 Westhill Road.
Updates will be provided on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages as necessary.
If customers have any questions, they can call 1-800-452-6863.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.