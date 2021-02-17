Virginia Employment Commission hosting statewide virtual job fair

Virginia Employment Commission hosting statewide virtual job fair
The Virginia Employment Commission is hosting a statewide virtual job fair over a three-day period. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 16, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:26 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is hosting a statewide virtual job fair over a three-day period.

The job fair will be March 9-11 from 1-5 p.m. each day with each day focusing on a different region of the state.

Employers and those looking for a job can register for each day.

VEC listed the following regional schedule:

  • March 9th: Shenandoah Valley & Northern Virginia – Local Areas Include (Fredericksburg, Prince William, Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Winchester, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and surrounding areas).
  • March 10th: Southwestern & South Central Virginia – Local Areas Include (Lynchburg, Roanoke, Bristol, Wytheville, Martinsville, and surrounding areas).
  • March 11th:  Greater Richmond & Hampton Roads - Local Areas Include (Richmond, Williamsburg, Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Petersburg, and Surrounding Areas).

Job seekers are strongly encouraged to post a resume or summary of experience.

Employers can register, HERE, and job seekers can register, HERE.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.