Virginia Employment Commission hosting statewide virtual job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is hosting a statewide virtual job fair over a three-day period.
The job fair will be March 9-11 from 1-5 p.m. each day with each day focusing on a different region of the state.
Employers and those looking for a job can register for each day.
VEC listed the following regional schedule:
- March 9th: Shenandoah Valley & Northern Virginia – Local Areas Include (Fredericksburg, Prince William, Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Winchester, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and surrounding areas).
- March 10th: Southwestern & South Central Virginia – Local Areas Include (Lynchburg, Roanoke, Bristol, Wytheville, Martinsville, and surrounding areas).
- March 11th: Greater Richmond & Hampton Roads - Local Areas Include (Richmond, Williamsburg, Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Petersburg, and Surrounding Areas).
Job seekers are strongly encouraged to post a resume or summary of experience.
