Va. reports 2,300+ new COVID-19 cases | 17 new outbreaks confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 557,896 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,304 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,090 deaths and 23,268 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,679,834 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 8.6%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total in the state is now at 2,516.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 61,288 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 22,708 cases, 765 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Henrico: 20,699 cases, 826 hospitalizations, 358 deaths
- Richmond: 14,236 cases, 666 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Hanover: 6,434 cases, 232 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,932 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,187 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
