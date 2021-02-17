Va. man to appear in court on child abduction charges

FRESNO, Ca. (WWBT) - A Virginia man charged with grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno, California is expected to be in court Wednesday.
40-year-old Nathan Larson, of Catlett, is accused of coercing the child to leave her home in the middle of the night and fly back to Virginia with him.
They were intercepted in Denver and Larson arrested.
The girl was returned unharmed.
The FBI found Larson to be a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.
He faces charges in California and Colorado.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.