Va. man to appear in court on child abduction charges
Nathan Larson (Source: Fresno County Sheriff)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:57 PM

FRESNO, Ca. (WWBT) - A Virginia man charged with grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno, California is expected to be in court Wednesday.

40-year-old Nathan Larson, of Catlett, is accused of coercing the child to leave her home in the middle of the night and fly back to Virginia with him.

They were intercepted in Denver and Larson arrested.

The girl was returned unharmed.

The FBI found Larson to be a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.

He faces charges in California and Colorado.

