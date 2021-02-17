Northam unveils new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new call center to help people get a COVID-19 vaccine is taking questions.
Wednesday, during a COVID-19 briefing, Governor Ralph Northam said the Virginia Department of Health hired 750 people to answer a new vaccine hotline.
That number is 877-VAX-IN-VA. It’s staffed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., 7 days a week.
Since centralizing the state’s vaccination process Tuesday, Northam said more than 240,000 signed up sometimes at a rate of 300 per minute.
“I think the call center is really going to be helpful as well. People can pick up the phone who may not have access to the internet, and again we talked about equity and doing this as expeditious as we can,” said Northam.
Registering through your local health department was the state’s original plan for all this. It clearly wasn’t going well so they had to pivot and scramble.
“But we saw what was happening and people were asking for more,” said Northam.
Northam answered questions about the time it took to get a centralized COVID-19 vaccination registration process in place.
“It’s a logistical challenge, as you might imagine, to have a central registration system but we’ve had a lot of really good talented people working around the clock to make it happen,” said Northam.
Northam said capacity limits at outdoor recreational sports will increase to 250 starting Monday.
He also said overnight summer camps will likely happen this year and there will be movement on other outdoor events as the weather improves. But it all depends on COVID-19 cases and vaccine supply.
“The longer that it takes supplies to ramp up, the further that puts that mass vaccination concept down the road, right. If we don’t have enough supply to feed large mass vaccination channels but the capacity is there,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state vaccine effort.
The state is receiving about 130,000 vaccine doses each week. Northam said he and other governors are pleading with The White House for more supply.
