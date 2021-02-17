News to Know for Feb. 17: Prepare for outages, travel issues with ice storm; More water issues in Hopewell; Vaccine hotline launches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the stories you need to know before you start your day.
Get outside today!
Today will be partly sunny, but a little chilly. Andrew gives it a 6 out of 10.
Unfortunately, many areas are still trying to recover from a historic ice storm in portions of Central VA from this past Saturday, and this storm is likely to bring more power outages and travel issues.
Make sure you get any last-minute supplies, fuel up your vehicles and charge your electronics now!
VDOT is pretreating roads
Crews will apply a saltwater solution on I-95 and other primary routes that could see snow and ice - specifically Fredericksburg to the Northern Neck - that includes Spotsylvania, Prince William and Caroline Counties.
Pre-treatment is set to begin around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers are urged to stay alert for slower moving traffic.
Closings and delays
Some schools remain closed this morning due to power outages and other damage from this weekend’s ice storm. See the full list here – and keep that handy for tomorrow morning when even more closings are expected.
What about the power?
Crews continue to make progress with power outages. Dominion says crews have restored power to 95 percent of customers who lost service.
About 9,000 people throughout the state are still in the dark, most in Dinwiddie, Nottoway and Prince Edward.
Southside Electric is working to get about 27,000 customers back on the grid - while Rappahannock Electric has the lights back on for all of their customers.
Hopewell water issues persist
More water issues in Hopewell after the Virginia American Water facility suffers from equipment failure just hours after they restored water service. Now, thousands are either without water again or dealing with little water pressure.
The area is now on day three of a boil water advisory and mandatory water conservation order.
There is not currently a timeline on when service will be fully restored.
Another water distribution event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Patrick Copeland Elementary School. The limit is one case per family.
Chesterfield missing woman
Sara Soto, 37, was last seen on Saturday at the El Gato Sports Bar and Restaurant in Richmond. If you know anything about where she is call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Vaccine hotline launches today
On top of the new pre-registration website, the state is launching a hotline for those without internet access. The governor will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. where he is expected to discuss the hotline and additional online tools for the vaccine effort in Virginia.
As for the site, there were a few technical glitches, but as of this morning, everything seems to be up and running. Here’s the link to check it out.
How’s the rollout going?
The vaccine rollout across the state is holding steady. Just over 12 percent of the state’s population has gotten their first dose.
The state is averaging about 35,000 shots a day with more than 350,000 people now full vaccinated.
Good news!
Today, Henrico County Public School employees will start getting their second dose of the vaccine. The school district says it will take about three weeks to fully vaccinate about 6,000 employees who chose to get the shots.
This is all leading up to the district’s expansion of in-person learning which begins next Monday when students in pre-k through second grade can return to the classrooms.
Final Thought
“To keep the body in good health is a duty…otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” – Buddha
