Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say the remains of Alexis Murphy have been found.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, February 17, that investigators located and recovered the remains of the missing 17-year-old.
Alexis went missing on August 3, 2013, after visiting a local gas station in Lovingston. Local, state and federal law enforcement pursued multiple leads and conducted numerous searches, at the time, in an effort to locate the teen.
According to the sheriff’s office, her remains were located on private property near Stagebridge Road on December 3. The remains were transported to the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Richmond for positive identification. Positive identification was received from the OCME Friday, February 5.
Randy Allen Taylor was charged with murdering the teen. He was eventually fund guilty back in May 2014, and given two life sentences.
The sheriff’s office says notification to the community was delayed to allow Alexis’ family time to grieve and make proper arrangements.
The family has asked for privacy, but did provide the following statement:
“Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the citizens of Nelson County, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and all of the search and rescue teams for your commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis. You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home!
During this time, we ask that you continue to lift our family up in prayer and in the words of Alexis, ‘Keep Hope Alive’.”
