Lewis prepares for first game as Varina’s head coach

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Marcus Lewis was announced as Varina’s head football coach on February 13, 2020. One year later, he’s finally getting the chance to prepare for his first game in that role.
“Control what we can control,” Lewis said of the delay to the season. “When we can get work in, we’ve got to get work in. When they’re away from us, we try to encourage them to do the same thing, so we’ve just got to deal with everything that’s going on and work around it.”
While it may be Lewis’s first head coaching gig, he’s not new to Varina. He’s a 2001 graduate of the school and has been an assistant with the Blue Devils since 2008. He’s been around the culture and knows what comes with being a Varina football player.
“All the kids that are here now, I pretty much have got a relationship with them,” Lewis pointed out. “It might be different for them looking at me as a head coach, but it’s definitely been an easy process as far as knowing the kids.”
The Blue Devils are coming off of a 2019 campaign in which they won the Region 5B title and fell just short of a berth in the state championship game. While playing at Varina comes with a target to begin with, those targets might be a little bit bigger this spring.
“We’ve got a lot of kids where it’s their first time pretty much starting,” noted the head coach. “Just trying to let them be aware of hey, this is what we think is going to happen. People are coming for us.”
“We were expected to do those things,” added senior quarterback Bobby Dunn. “Unfortunately we didn’t win the state championship, but in a couple weeks we’re going to prove that we were supposed to be there from last year.”
Dunn will lead the charge for the Blue Devils this season. He paced the squad to an 11-3 record in 2019 and is once again ready to set the tone.
“Momentum comes from me,” Dunn said. “If I’m down, they’re down. If I’m up, they’re up. I had to learn that from last year, so this year I’ve got that advantage.”
“We’re expected some good things from him,” Lewis added. “Having a vet at that position is definitely just going to help carry the team.”
Last season, Varina overtook Highland Springs at the top of the region. Can an unconventional delayed 2020 season see the Blue Devils remain kings of Region 5B?
“I feel like we’ve definitely got some potential. Like I said, we’re young in spots, so we’re trying to see if these kids will step up. We’re trying to push them everyday to get ready,” Lewis said. “We’ll see how everything goes.”
Varina kicks off its season on February 22, hosting Hermitage.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.