Jason Reynolds, Dr. Ibram Kendi discuss book with Chesterfield Library

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Jason Reynolds and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi joined Chesterfield County Public Library and Chesterfield Schools for a virtual discussion on their book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You.”
The book is a young adult adaptation of Dr. Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.”
Jason Reynolds is a “New York Times bestselling author, a Newbery Honor recipient and The Library of Congress’ National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.”
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi is “a New York Times bestselling author, winner of the National Book Award and Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.” He is also the author of “How to be an Antiracist.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.