Hotels expect high demand as second ice storm approaches

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Local hotels say they are seeing an uptick in bookings, as people fled power-deprived homes during the recent ice storms. The Super 8 Hotel on Midlothian Turnpike was booked all weekend.
But it’s not just local families looking to get a room, even power companies have to find lodging for extra crews that are traveling into the area to help with recovery efforts.
Tenille Billie, the manager of the Super 8, says that it has calmed down since the weekend, but she’s already gotten calls from people looking to book ahead of time, just in case their power does go out as the storm rolls into town.
“A lot of people try to ride it out at home, but I expect Friday to be a lot like [this past] Sunday,” Billie said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the hotel was at 80% capacity, not too far off from the previous when they were nearly overbooked as people opted for warm hotel rooms over their cold, power-less houses.
“I spoke with one guest this morning, he said that he still didn’t have power, so he extended his stay for a couple more days,” Billie said.
She adds that she is ready for this second round of winter, and will be on-site for at least 24 hours to assist staff if needed:
“I will be on call for 24 hours, just in case a problem happens with the room, or housekeeping doesn’t come in. I might have to transform from being a manager to a housekeeper to help get the rooms clean,” Billie said.
Out-of-state crews working in the area, also in need of accommodations; Southside Electric Cooperative says because of COVID-19 safety protocols, they had to book twice as many rooms so each crew member was safe and distant, adding that they were able to resolve any initial issues they had in finding lodging.
“That’s not saying we won’t have challenges coming up here, because we’re actually now in the process of bringing even more crews in now,” said Southside representative, Ron White.
Dominion Energy said that this past weekend, they eventually had to book hotel rooms in towns at least an hour away to get crews taken care of, but also provided buses to transport workers back and forth.
