GRTC will delay bus routes Thursday due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC announced bus routes will be delayed due to inclement weather and road conditions. CARE service will be delayed until 9 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Bus service will not begin until 10 a.m.
Express routes will only have one morning trip per route, where express buses leave GRTC Headquarters at 10 a.m. for park-n-ride lots. Express riders should be at park-n-ride lots at 10 a.m. for service.
GRTC will be monitoring conditions throughout the day and may require detours on certain routes, including tree damage or low-hanging power lines blocking roads. Customers however should be prepared to expect service delays.
With freezing rain impacting Friday, Feb. 19, GRTC will announce service plans for Friday as soon as possible as well.
The GRTC Customer Service Call Center (804)-358-4782 will be open Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The CARE Customer Service Call Center (804)-782-CARE (2273) will be open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers can check for service updates online, or by hearing the updated recording at 804-358-GRTC.
