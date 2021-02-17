Goodwill reopens Petersburg location after arson incident last fall

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Goodwill announced the company will be reopening its Petersburg location after an arson incident last fall caused damage to the building.
Goodwill renovated the store to provide a new and improved retail experience for the Petersburg community.
Upgrades include new flooring, ceiling tiles, paint, lighting and branding.
Goodwill also updated the store layout with 9,500 square feet of shopping space for browsing while maintaining social distancing.
Goodwill’s Petersburg store is located at 65 Crater Circle and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for shopping and donating.
Masks are required in all Goodwill stores.
