Forecast: Cold and sunny Wednesday, Major Ice Storm Thursday

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: After a brief few hours of snow (MAINLY NW of RVA) and sleet to start before sunrise, precipitation changes to freezing rain. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice accumulation likely in the metro area with 3/4″ POSSIBLE. with highest amounts west and southwest of RVA. The same areas that got hit hard last Saturday could get the worst again. Travel impacts and Widespread power outages likely. Changes to rain EAST but staying frozen WEST. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)