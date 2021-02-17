Forecast: Cold and sunny Wednesday, Major Ice Storm Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It turns colder again today with another ice storm likely Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s
Winter Storm Warning for Tonight through Friday morning
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: After a brief few hours of snow (MAINLY NW of RVA) and sleet to start before sunrise, precipitation changes to freezing rain. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice accumulation likely in the metro area with 3/4″ POSSIBLE. with highest amounts west and southwest of RVA. The same areas that got hit hard last Saturday could get the worst again. Travel impacts and Widespread power outages likely. Changes to rain EAST but staying frozen WEST. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
FRIDAY: Early spotty rain and freezing rain ends then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s (Early AM Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, high in mid 30s
SUNDAY: Cold start and sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few evening rain showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.