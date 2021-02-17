Dinwiddie County opens emergency shelter ahead of storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to inclement weather expected for the area, Dinwiddie County will be opening an emergency shelter.
The shelter will be located at Dinwiddie Elementary School at 13811 Boydton Plank Rd.
Shelter parking is located in the lot facing Carson Road. This is also the entrance that will be used for the shelter.
The shelter will open at 5:00 p.m. this afternoon. No admission will be after 8 p.m.
Residents using the shelter should bring the following:
- Medication
- Chargers for electronic devices
- Personal bedding (if desired)
- Hygiene supplies
- Any items required for the care of babies/children (diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, etc.).
No pets will be allowed.
COVID-19 protocol will be in place to include temperature checks prior to admission, masks, and social distancing inside the shelter at all times.
For more information and updates, visit the county’s website, Facebook page or other local media outlets.
