Counties open emergency shelter ahead of storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to inclement weather expected for the region, Central Virginia counties are opening up emergency shelters.
Dinwiddie County
The shelter will be located at Dinwiddie Elementary School at 13811 Boydton Plank Rd.
Shelter parking is located in the lot facing Carson Road. This is also the entrance that will be used for the shelter.
The shelter will open at 5:00 p.m. this afternoon. No admission will be after 8 p.m.
Residents using the shelter should bring the following:
- Medication
- Chargers for electronic devices
- Personal bedding (if desired)
- Hygiene supplies
- Any items required for the care of babies/children (diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, etc.).
No pets will be allowed.
COVID-19 protocol will be in place to include temperature checks prior to admission, masks, and social distancing inside the shelter at all times.
For more information and updates, visit the county’s website, Facebook page or other local media outlets.
Lunenburg County
The shelter will open overnight Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lunenburg Middle School, 583 Tomlinson Road, Victoria, VA 23974.
Registration will begin at 7 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
Those who do not want to stay the night, but need water containers filled or to charge their devices can do so between 7-9:30 p.m. After 9:30 p.m., there will be no admittance or re-entry.
Do not bring blankets or pillows as cots and blankets are being provided by the American Red Cross.
COVID-19 requirements and mitigation efforts will be in place. Masks must be worn at all times, including while sleeping. There are also no shower facilities. Temperatures and a COVID-19 health questionnaire will be completed upon arrival.
Have a photo ID ready at check-in. There are also no pets allowed.
Anyone with further questions can call 434-321-7755.
Nottoway County
An overnight shelter will open at Crewe Primary School Wednesday. Anyone with questions can contact the EOC at 434-538-0156.
Blackstone Primary School and Burkeville Elementary School will be open daily as warming shelters between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
