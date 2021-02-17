Common mistakes can lead to a house fire, especially after power is restored to your home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the threat of more days of power outages ahead, here are some tips to make sure one problem doesn’t lead to another inside your home.
The kitchen is one of the many places a fire can start after your home has lost electricity. All because of a mistake when it comes to your stove.
When we’re already dealing with record-level ice storms, no one wants to deal with power outages and then a fire.
“When the power goes off, people are doing whatever they do in their home. They may be cooking, they may have their clothes dryer on,” Henrico Fire Marshall Henry Rosenbaum explains. “When the power comes back on, a lot of those appliances are still in the “on” position.”
Potentially drawing heat to items surrounding it, eventually causing a fire.
“If there’s still food left on top of the stove, that has the potential to burn and cause a fire. Or what we’ve seen is they’ve removed the food that they were cooking, they forgot it was on the ‘on’ position, they ordered pizza while the power was out and they’ve placed the pizza box on top of the stove,” Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum says to make sure there’s nothing combustible near appliances that emit heat.
Speaking of safety, the Fire Marshall says to remember to leave outdoor heaters outside.
“They’re not intended for indoor use and they don’t have the proper ventilation,” Rosenbaum adds.
When you’re using an indoor portable heater, “the rule is to keep anything that can burn 3-feet away from a portable heater.” That includes the wall, furniture, paper or even people.
Here are some additional tips about portable heaters from the Department of Emergency Management:
- Choose a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
- Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
- Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
- Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.
- Keep children away from the space heater.
- Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
- Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.