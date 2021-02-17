Chesterfield police looking for missing woman last seen Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Sara Soto, 37, was last seen on Saturday at the El Gato Sports Bar and Restaurant in Richmond.
She was reported missing on Tuesday after she did not come home.
She was last seen wearing a black dress and was driving a blue 2006 Toyota Highlander with South Carolina license plate 708302.
If you know anything about where she is call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
