Most of those responses were downed trees, power lines

Chesterfield crews responded to over 500 incidents in 24 hours
Log truck accident (Source: Chesterfield Fire Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 12:51 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire and EMS reported that crews responded to 550 incidents within a 24 hour period through Feb. 12-13.

Car accident
Car accident (Source: Chesterfield Fire Department)

Most of those responses were due to downed trees and powerlines across the county.

Due to another weather event possible for this week, Chesterfield County Fire & EMS encourages residents to begin preparing now.

Power outages and travel issues could be a possibility.

Crews say residents should do the following:

  • Stay updated on weather information
  • Get needed supplies
  • Fill up your vehicles
  • Have phones and electronic equipment fully charged
  • Practice home fire safety by using flashlights or “battery-powered” candles. An open flame in your home is always dangerous
  • Check on those family members and friends who may be unable to get out to prepare
  • Prepare outdoor pets for the weather as well
Chesterfield house fire.
Chesterfield house fire. (Source: Chesterfield Fire Department)

Generators can be very helpful but extremely dangerous if used without caution. Please follow the below Generator Safety Tips:

  • NEVER use a portable generator in your home or garage.
  • KEEP 20 feet from your home.
  • POINT the exhaust away from doors, windows and vents.
  • CARBON MONOXIDE from portable Generators can KILL IN MINUTES.

