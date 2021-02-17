Chesterfield crews responded to over 500 incidents in 24 hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire and EMS reported that crews responded to 550 incidents within a 24 hour period through Feb. 12-13.
Most of those responses were due to downed trees and powerlines across the county.
Due to another weather event possible for this week, Chesterfield County Fire & EMS encourages residents to begin preparing now.
Power outages and travel issues could be a possibility.
Crews say residents should do the following:
- Stay updated on weather information
- Get needed supplies
- Fill up your vehicles
- Have phones and electronic equipment fully charged
- Practice home fire safety by using flashlights or “battery-powered” candles. An open flame in your home is always dangerous
- Check on those family members and friends who may be unable to get out to prepare
- Prepare outdoor pets for the weather as well
Generators can be very helpful but extremely dangerous if used without caution. Please follow the below Generator Safety Tips:
- NEVER use a portable generator in your home or garage.
- KEEP 20 feet from your home.
- POINT the exhaust away from doors, windows and vents.
- CARBON MONOXIDE from portable Generators can KILL IN MINUTES.
