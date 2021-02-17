Boil water advisory continues in Hopewell; water distribution canceled Thursday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia American Water announced that even though water has been partially restored in Hopewell, customers should continue to conserve and boil water before consumption until further notice.
Virginia American Water says they do not have a specific time when water service will be fully restored to all customers.
As customers start to receive water in their taps, there may be air pockets or some discoloration. This is expected and will clear as water service continues to be fully restored.
The company said that due to inclement weather, water distribution for Thursday has been canceled.
Updates will be provided on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages as necessary.
If customers have any questions, they can call 1-800-452-6863.
