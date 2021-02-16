Va. reports 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases | State surpasses 7,000 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 555,592 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,284 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,075 deaths and 23,179 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,653,212 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 8.9%, a slight decrease from Monday.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total in the state is now at 2,499.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 61,346 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 22,643 cases, 763 hospitalizations, 217 deaths
- Henrico: 20,599 cases, 824 hospitalizations, 358 deaths
- Richmond: 14,159 cases, 665 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Hanover: 6,411 cases, 231 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,912 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,178 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.