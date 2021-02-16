Temporary charging stations to remain open in Richmond Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond opened two charging stations for residents unable to access power so that their electronic devices can be charged.
The stations are open at Broad Rock and Westover Hills Richmond Public Library locations.
Those who want to use the temporary charging stations are reminded to following state COVID-19 requirements of wearing a mask and social distancing.
The Broad Rock and Westover Hills locations will remain open through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
