Skyhawk hoops teams soar into state tournament

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The L.C. Bird boys and girls basketball teams made some history last Wednesday. This week they look to make a little bit more of it.
Both Skyhawks squads won the 5B region title, marking the first time ever that both took home regional crowns in the same season. Now they find themselves just two wins shy of state gold.
“It just means a lot to the Bird program,” said junior guard Brycen Blaine. “It’s just love between both of us.”
“They’re like our brothers, our big brothers,” added senior guard Alexis Miller. “It’s nice to hang with them during practice and stuff, so I’m happy.”
The Skyhawk boys have lost two games all season, and avenged both of those defeats by topping Manchester in the region championship game. They’re looking for their first state championship since 2017 and will travel to Green Run on Wednesday for a semifinal showdown.
“We’re two games away,” boys head coach Troy Manns said. “We’re in a position that we’re accustomed to being in, a position we like being in, so we’re excited about Wednesday.”
Meanwhile, the girls travel to perennial power Princess Anne for their state semifinal contest. The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive state crowns, including last year’s awarded co-championship for a title game that was never played due to the pandemic. L.C. Bird entered the region tournament as the fourth seed, but rolled past top-ranked Meadowbrook in the semifinals and held off Midlothian in the title game to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
“Our team is so young, so they don’t really know what to expect there,” girls head coach Chevette Waller noted. “They’re just going to go down there and I believe they’re going to just play, play hard, give it what they’ve got and that’s a game that we’re looking to upset.”
The Skyhawk girls have never won a state title.
Both state semifinal games involving Bird will tip off at 7:00. With victories, both would play for state championships on Saturday.
