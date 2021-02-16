RPS to discuss spring reopening for ‘limited number of students’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools board is set to discuss plans for a smalls scale return to in-person learning. Governor Ralph Northam has given public schools a directive to reopen in some capacity by March 15.
“Our facilities are not in the shape we need them to be. We are hopeful we will be able to make a lot of those improvements over the next few months using the federal stimulus, but we don’t have those funds just yet,” explained Superintendent Jason Kamras. “While the vaccine is great, only 30% of the workforce has their first dose, and the percentage who have both doses is under 10%. For all those reasons, I am recommending we remain virtual.”
Kamras says he still wants RPS to be responsive to the governor’s request, as well as the needs of students facing the greatest challenges.
“We are working on a proposal to bring back a limited number of students who have IEPS and our English learners those who are in the highest need category,” he said. “Something on the order of our 100 highest-need students, ideally that is something we would be able to do on a safety perspective and staffing perspective by after spring break.”
Kamras says right now, RPS is not prepared to reopen by March 15, and the district is looking at a reopening after spring break. For students who would be eligible for an in-person return, going back to a school building will be voluntary.
“Our academic team is looking at some thresholds based upon what students IEPS say, and based upon how severe the English language lack of proficiency is and based on that makes some determinations,” he said.
The school board is expected to discuss the reopening plan during its virtual board meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.