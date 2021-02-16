Richmond man sentenced to prison for employment tax fraud

“Gogineni was responsible for collecting, truthfully accounting for, and paying over Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes withheld from his employees’ wages. From approximately 2007 through 2015, Gogineni failed to pay nearly one million dollars in employment taxes to the IRS. Gogineni entered into three separate installment agreements with the IRS during this time, committing to make payments, but defaulted each time,” a release said.