Richmond man sentenced to prison for employment tax fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond businessman was sentenced to prison for failing to collect, truthfully account for and pay over employment taxes.
Rama Gogineni was sentenced to 11 months in prison and ordered to pay the IRS $980,219.01 in restitution. He will also have three years of supervised release after serving his time in prison.
Court records say Gogineni was the president and director of Computech Systems, Inc. in Richmond
“Gogineni was responsible for collecting, truthfully accounting for, and paying over Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes withheld from his employees’ wages. From approximately 2007 through 2015, Gogineni failed to pay nearly one million dollars in employment taxes to the IRS. Gogineni entered into three separate installment agreements with the IRS during this time, committing to make payments, but defaulted each time,” a release said.
Gogineni pleaded guilty to the charges in September of last year. He must voluntarily report to prison on April 30.
