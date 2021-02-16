How to report downed trees in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you need to report a downed tree or power line in Central Virginia, there are several options.
If the tree is on or has knocked out any Dominion power lines, you should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report the outage. Tree cleanup won't begin until the power lines are clear.
To report a tree down in Richmond, call 311.
Henrico County has established an information hotline for residents with storm-related questions. Residents can call (804) 727-8300 to report downed trees, blocked roadways and other storm-related issues or questions. Or click here.
Reports of power lines, fallen trees, and flooded roads in Petersburg should immediately be reported to Emergency Operations at (804) 733-2328.
The Prince George County Emergency Operations Center public information line is (804) 733-2659 for non-emergency information related to weather.
