How to report downed trees in Central Virginia

How to report downed trees in Central Virginia
Dominion Energy shared on Facebook this photo of downed trees and power lines. (Source: Dominion Energy)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 30, 2012 at 12:10 AM EDT - Updated February 16 at 1:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you need to report a downed tree or power line in Central Virginia, there are several options.

If the tree is on or has knocked out any Dominion power lines, you should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report the outage. Tree cleanup won't begin until the power lines are clear.

To report a tree down in Richmond, call 311.

Henrico County has established an information hotline for residents with storm-related questions. Residents can call (804) 727-8300 to report downed trees, blocked roadways and other storm-related issues or questions. Or click here.

Reports of power lines, fallen trees, and flooded roads in Petersburg should immediately be reported to Emergency Operations at (804) 733-2328.

The Prince George County Emergency Operations Center public information line is (804) 733-2659 for non-emergency information related to weather.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.