Petersburg announces positive fund balance for FY 2019-2020

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg has announced a positive fund balance for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
A release said based on conservative budgeting, fiscal management and a streamlined collections process, the city’s revenue exceeded expenditures in the General Fund.
“During FY 2016-2017, the City positively closed the $7 million deficit to just $143,932. The FY 2018-2019 CAFR results showed an unassigned fund balance of $8,060,337, marking the second time since 2015 that the City had a positive fund balance,” a release said.
The unassigned fund balance has reached the highest fund balance since 2010.
“Our strategic budgeting and financial practices are working and they’re working well,” said City Manager Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides. “I am grateful to our City Council for trusting and supporting myself and our finance and budgeting team throughout the past few years as we worked to resolidify Petersburg’s financial foundation.”
