Now is the time to review your insurance policies ahead of the next big storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the work continues to get things back to normal following last weekend’s ice storm, now is the time to take a close look at your home and car insurance policies to make sure you’re covered the next time there’s a storm.
“There’s an old saying in insurance, ‘by the time you need it, it’s too late,’” Matt Escobar of State Farm said.
He advises it’s best to handle business now so you’re not stuck later. Just like after most storms, he’s already gotten calls, mainly trees falling over personal property.
“If let’s say a tree did fall and hit your roof, do everything in your power to stop the damage from getting worse…Tarp the roof or put some buckets under it, things of that sort or if you had a pipe burst because of the freezing, find the water main, get that turned off immediately. Stop the damage from getting even worse,” he explained.
That’s what insurance companies will look for when they come out to inspect your property.
“Before any of this even happens…I would reach out to my local agent, drive-by his office, sit down in their office and just say, ‘what am I covered for and what am I not covered for’?” he added.
People often assume their policy will cover certain damage when it actually won’t.
“Never assume anything, and never assume what happened to your neighbor is going to happen to you because it’s never the same…A bad hail storm will come to your neighborhood. It could literally destroy every other house in the neighborhood. It could destroy your house. Your neighbor’s house could be perfectly fine…The neighbor’s house can be repaired and you may be left holding the bag if you never ask those specific questions,” Escobar continued.
Lastly, Escobar recommends following the common reminders given whenever there’s a storm or tumbling temperatures.
“Making sure you’re closing the vents outside of your house if you have a crawl space to prevent freezing pipes. If the temperature is going to be really low, making sure you leave some water running or disconnect hoses or leave heat at appropriate levels, even if you’re not there because frozen pipes and water damage is some of the most catastrophic losses that we’ll ever see beside fire.”
Information to know now before the next big weather event.
“The worst part of my job is having to tell someone ‘that is not covered’, whatever it is or to make it even worse, ‘it could’ve been covered for $0.50 a month’,” he said.
